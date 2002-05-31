Footprints Live!
This rare live acoustic CD sizzles with the invention and mystery that make Shorter one of the most distinctive living saxophonists. With flexible and selectively fiery bandmates — pianist Danilo Perez, drummer Brian Blade, bassist John Patitucci — Shorter explores assorted originals from his ’60s glory stint with Miles Davis. As with that unit, structures are kept loose, open to the muse’s touch. Said muse shows up repeatedly.
