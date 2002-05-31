The Believer

By Lisa Schwarzbaum
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:04 AM EDT

The Believer, the estimable, controversial 2001 Sundance prizewinner, finally gets a theatrical release. An explosively talented Ryan Gosling stars as Danny Balint, an Orthodox Jewish young man who becomes a neo-Nazi skinhead out of a twisted, erudite love-hate of his own God. This intense project, directed by Henry Bean, provokes, troubles, and shocks, perhaps even more in the current world climate than when it was made.

