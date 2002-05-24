P. Diddy and Bad Boy Records Present: We Invented the Remix
On this set, Surnames-a-Lot remixes tracks from Notorious B.I.G., 112, and Mary J. as if they were funky Tinkertoys — leaving out a bass line here, dropping in a new arrangement there, adding cameo raps for good measure. These freelance gigs are as playfully imaginative as Sean Combs’ solo material is bereft of creativity.
