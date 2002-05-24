P. Diddy and Bad Boy Records Present: We Invented the Remix

By Marc Weingarten
Updated March 17, 2020
P. Diddy and Bad Boy Records Present: We Invented the Remix

On this set, Surnames-a-Lot remixes tracks from Notorious B.I.G., 112, and Mary J. as if they were funky Tinkertoys — leaving out a bass line here, dropping in a new arrangement there, adding cameo raps for good measure. These freelance gigs are as playfully imaginative as Sean Combs’ solo material is bereft of creativity.

P. Diddy and Bad Boy Records Present: We Invented the Remix

