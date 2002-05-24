KEEP YOUR RIGHT UP!

By Ty Burr
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:47 AM EDT

I love the classic cinematic freak-outs of Jean-Luc Godard as much as the next pointy-head, but this mid-’80s artifact, belatedly making its video appearance Stateside, is insufferably opaque. The great man appears as a bumbling director who has 24 hours to make the film it seems we’re watching: It’s primarily tedious nonsense involving easy potshots at Euro-yuppies and endless rehearsal footage of a French pop group. If you’re a Godard neophyte, do yourself a favor and rent the subversive, poetic ”Pierrot le Fou” instead.

