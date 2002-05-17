You Can't Fight What You Can't See B+ type Music genre Electronic,

Rock

Scavenging from media critic George W.S. Trow for a refrain (”In the context of no context”) is one way to achieve a grating cleverness, but fortunately for this long-running quartet, the guitars do most of the grating — with a harsh beauty, not mere cleverness. Elsewhere they proclaim they ”don’t like Hollywood,” and they need not worry: If ”Hollywood” equals ”sellout” in their lingo, the bruising ferocity of these songs ensures that GVSB will retain their noisy-boy cult status for as long as that’s the musical context they prefer.