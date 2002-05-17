Music for Courage & Confidence B+ type Music genre Rock

Depressives beware: Eitzel specializes in songs of exquisitely lugubrious beauty. On this covers set, he stamps tunes ranging from Culture Club’s ”Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” to Phil Ochs’ ”Rehearsals for Retirement” with his sad-sack aesthetic — to chilling effect. But not to worry: Just when you fear you’re being lulled into a state of terminal despondence, he slips in a rousingly upbeat (for Eitzel) version of Curtis Mayfield’s ”Move On Up.”