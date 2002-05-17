Dap Dippin' With Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings B+ type Music genre Rock

— As DJs unearth every ancient funk jam extant, fear has gripped rare-groove fans: What happens when there are no relics left to uncover? No worry — revivalists are making plans. Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings are a hard soul revue that should have existed in 1965, but didn’t, so in yet another impressive simulacrum, some of the Antibalas crew (see page 23) invented them. Would be nice if Jones & Co. put their own imprint on things, as British ska revivalists did in the ’80s. But the tribute is so loving it’s tough to begrudge ’em. HOTTEST GROOVE ”Pick It Up, Lay It in the Cut,” with the sort of proto-Afrobeat drum-break that certain Bronx DJs would’ve once traded their dookie gold rope chains for.