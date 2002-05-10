Topsy-Turvy

By Will Hermes
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:07 AM EDT

Topsy-Turvy

C+
type
  • Movie
genre

Yes, they’re another Armenian-American heavy-rock band from L.A. with a taste for jump-cut rhythms, Adriatic melodies, and socially conscious lyrics. But where kin System of a Down magnify these idiosyncrasies into Grand Guignol art metal, Apex toss them into the Cuisinart with a cupboardful of familiar hard-rock postures. Despite cool techno-breakbeat touches and the wiggy single ”Shhh…(Hope Diggy),” the result is a semi-engaging sub-System that never quite clicks. Hope diggy for next time. C+

Episode Recaps

Topsy-Turvy

type
  • Movie
genre
mpaa
  • R
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com