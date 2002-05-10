In the Time of the Butterflies
Proud, passionate Minerva Mirabal (Salma Hayek) was a real-life Dominican farm girl who grew up to galvanize her people’s rebellion against the murderous dictator Rafael Trujillo (Edward James Olmos). But in this bare-bones outline of her life story, she comes off as a generic revolutionary, giving a few speeches, distributing some leaflets, and running guns before soldiers finally drag her away and make her a martyr. Hayek smolders intensely in what could have been a showcase role (Latin hunk Marc Anthony, on the other hand, fails to make an impression); In the Time of the Butterflies, however, rarely even flickers. C
