Me and Shakespeare: Adventures with the Bard B- type Book genre Nonfiction

Ralph Fiennes created a monster. Gollob, a 65-year-old book editor, caught the actor’s Hamlet on Broadway in 1995 and, suddenly bitten, turned himself into an amateur Shakespeare scholar, eventually teaching the plays at a New Jersey college. To his classes (and readers of this engrossing if overeager memoir), Gollob stresses Shakespeare’s warnings against putting the head before the heart, so ’tis odd how the ”galvanized” aficionado in Gollob finally gives way to the pedant. At the 2000 Hamlet production that bookends his story, Gollob has become a name-dropper who wonders aloud if the director took one of his ideas from a chapter in a cumbersomely titled book you’ve never heard of. He loves not well but too wisely. B-