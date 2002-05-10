Image zoom

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Toddlers love Tigger. It must have something to do with the fact that the bouncy feline is a complete spazz—kids dig that kind of stuff. So it’s no surprise that Tigger steals the show in this 25-year-old collection of three animated shorts (a fourth, ”A Day for Eeyore,” appears as one of the DVD’s plentiful extras) narrated by Sebastian Cabot. You’ll enjoy reuniting with childhood friends, and for the next-generation fans of The Book of Pooh, this batch of honey couldn’t be sweeter. A