Jason X D- type Movie genre Horror

The title makes it sound like a movie about a preppy suburban teenager who joins the Nation of Islam. No such luck. From the opening moments of the 10th entry in the Friday the 13th series, it’s clear that this is the same old Jason Voorhees, going on a mad-slasher rampage that’s destined to put audiences in the same old stupor. Jason, his body cryogenically frozen, thaws out aboard a spaceship in the year 2455. The film devotes so much energy to imitating the look of a ”smart” techno-thriller that the noncharacters aren’t given enough time to act stupid. D-