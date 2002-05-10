The Hummingbirds

Lost in Lonesome Pines A- type Music genre Country

Jim Lauderdale, Ralph Stanley & The Clinch Mountain Boys Lost in the Lonesome Pines (Dualtone) On his own, Lauderdale cranks out another CD of tuneful twang too good to pass as the Nashville product it will become when bigger yet lesser stars inevitably cover its songs. (A hit in a better world: ”There and Back Again.”) Then, harmonizing with seventysomething bluegrass hero Stanley (and writing a couple with Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter), Lauderdale skirts the doom-laden mood of old Stanley Brothers records in favor of a lovely lyricism of romantic comfort and a pro’s playfulness. (A hit in a better world: ”Quit That.”) Both: A-