Lucky Strike

Ocean's Eleven: Bob Marshak
Ty Burr
May 07, 2002 at 04:00 AM EDT

Ocean's 11 (Movie - 2001)

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG-13
runtime
114 minutes
Wide Release Date
12/07/01
performer
Casey Affleck, Scott Caan, Don Cheadle, George Clooney, Bernie Mac, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Elliott Gould, Topher Grace, Joshua Jackson, Edward Jemison, Shaobo Qin, Carl Reiner
director
Steven Soderbergh
distributor
Warner Bros.
author
Ted Griffin
genre
Comedy, Action Adventure

Forget the multimillion-dollar multi-casino heist: The main order of business in both versions of Ocean’s Eleven is the massed display of cool. Frank Sinatra understood this, which is why the Rat Pack savoir faire of Frankie and his crew is the only aspect of the 1960 original that remains watchable (even so, the minstrel marginalization of Sammy Davis Jr. — ”Eee-O-Eleven” and all — remains impossible to countenance).

Steven Soderbergh understands this as well, and thankfully he’s the director of last year’s remake. Where fuddy old Lewis Milestone tried and failed to get the Pack to behave themselves in front of the camera, Soderbergh leads his cast through an exercise in splendidly deadpan form over content. George Clooney and Brad Pitt make beguiling Mutt and Jeff leaders, Julia Roberts has only slightly more to do than the original’s Angie Dickinson, old dogs Carl Reiner and Elliott Gould stretch their spry legs, Don Cheadle valiantly attempts to morph Sammy Davis and Peter Lawford into one cockney reject, and the whole thing ends with a lovely, dreamlike merger of Vegas and Debussy. The only catch? It don’t mean a thing. But unlike the original, Soderbergh’s ”Ocean” has that swing. 1960 ”Ocean”: C-; 2001 ”Ocean”: B+

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now