Only a Woman Like You

By Josef Woodard
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:56 AM EDT

C+
Bolton lords over a particular corner of pop that’s lightly spiced with R&B, liberally splashed with cliches. Here he shows new subtlety, avoiding melismatic excesses and enjoying slick partnerships with Shania Twain, and Max Martin, of Britney and ‘N Sync fame. But Bolton still leans toward the middling and maudlin, as much on the goopy title cut as on the Latin-tinged ”Dance With Me.” C+

