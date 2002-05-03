Not Another Teen Movie
Not Another Teen Movie
D+
type
- Movie
Episode Recaps
How do you parody comedies? Apparently, by not being funny. Movie attempts to spoof youthsploitation pics from The Breakfast Club to American Pie, but the how-low-brow-will-you-go script ultimately generates more yucks! than yuks. The plot, to use the word loosely, mostly sends up She’s All That, with relative unknowns Chris Evans and Chyler Leigh taking on the Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook roles. Director Joel Gallen’s dual identity as the ringleader behind the tastefully restrained post- Sept. 11 special America: A Tribute to Heroes packs more shock value than any of the studiously disgusting gags he spews out here.
Not Another Teen Movie
|type
|
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
Comments