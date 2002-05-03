Now that Sarah Jessica Parker is with child, how will her tirelessly trendy alter ego Carrie adjust her style on Sex and the City? As of press time HBO hadn't decided whether the pregnancy will be written into the show, but maternity-wear designer Lauren Sara — who has dressed Jodie Foster, Uma Thurman, and Tea Leoni — has a few ideas. "I don't think we're suddenly going to see her in a muumuu," says Sara, who's also dealt with the pregnancies of Seinfeld's Julia Louis-Dreyfus and The Practice's Kelli Williams. "The fabrics, colors, and quality of clothes that she's worn should absolutely be the same." And what about her sky-high Jimmy Choos? "You just need a sturdier heel…. Now is the perfect time with all the great platforms, wedges, and stacked heels," Sara says. Here, some other stylish options.