The Learning Curve
The Learning Curve
D+
type
- Movie
Episode Recaps
Friends’ Fun Bobby (Vincent Ventresca) gets fuse-blowing angry as an unscrupulous would-be real estate developer, and his explosive intro hints at a smart thriller first-time feature writer-director Eric Schwab never delivers. Lacking much of an original story — two featherbrained lovebirds (Giovinazzo and Mazur) fall under the criminal spell of a seasoned pro (Ventresca) — Schwab focuses on quirk (trampoline taco eating) and contempo cliches (dangling two reluctant rappers from a balcony). A frequent second-unit director for Brian De Palma, Schwab still has some learning to do. D+
The Learning Curve
|type
|
|mpaa
|
|director
Comments