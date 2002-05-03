The Learning Curve

By Erin Richter
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:49 AM EDT

Friends’ Fun Bobby (Vincent Ventresca) gets fuse-blowing angry as an unscrupulous would-be real estate developer, and his explosive intro hints at a smart thriller first-time feature writer-director Eric Schwab never delivers. Lacking much of an original story — two featherbrained lovebirds (Giovinazzo and Mazur) fall under the criminal spell of a seasoned pro (Ventresca) — Schwab focuses on quirk (trampoline taco eating) and contempo cliches (dangling two reluctant rappers from a balcony). A frequent second-unit director for Brian De Palma, Schwab still has some learning to do. D+

