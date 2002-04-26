Hostile Ambient Takeover; Millenium Monsterwork
In what amounts to a relatively straightforward (for them) record, the Melvins again move deftly between ambient and aggressive (think John Zorn meets Black Sabbath). Either way, it’s heavy, and heavy is good. Millennium Monsterwork captures a live show with the Melvins and Fantomas (singer-guitarist King Buzzo’s other band with ex-Faith No More frontman Mike Patton) playing at the same time. It’s an interesting, noisy experiment, but you can’t help feeling you kinda had to be there.
