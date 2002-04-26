Hostile Ambient Takeover; Millenium Monsterwork

By Dalton Ross
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:55 AM EDT

Hostile Ambient Takeover

B-
type
  • Music

Episode Recaps

In what amounts to a relatively straightforward (for them) record, the Melvins again move deftly between ambient and aggressive (think John Zorn meets Black Sabbath). Either way, it’s heavy, and heavy is good. Millennium Monsterwork captures a live show with the Melvins and Fantomas (singer-guitarist King Buzzo’s other band with ex-Faith No More frontman Mike Patton) playing at the same time. It’s an interesting, noisy experiment, but you can’t help feeling you kinda had to be there.

Hostile Ambient Takeover

type
  • Music
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com