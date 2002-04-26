Frailty B type Movie genre Mystery,

Thriller

Frailty (100 mins., R) Bill Paxton stars in and directs this sturdy, religio-nutso B horror thriller. It’s a twisted bonding movie about a good widowed Texas daddy (Paxton) who loves his two sons so much that he shatters their childhood innocence when a nighttime vision compels him to enlist his boys in the business of destroying demons by hacking folks to death. Matthew McConaughey, reveling in scruffiness, plays one of the now-grown sons, who narrates a complicated pattern of flashbacks to Powers Boothe, happily hamming it up as a skeptical FBI agent. B