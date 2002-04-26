The Cat's Meow

By Owen Gleiberman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:47 AM EDT

The Cat's Meow

B+
Director Peter Bogdanovich entertainingly reenacts a historic scandal that unfolded aboard William Randolph Hearst’s yacht in 1924. Hearst (Edward Herrmann), spying through his ship-floor peepholes, plays host to Marion Davies (Kirsten Dunst), the movie-star mistress who obsessed him, and Charlie Chaplin (Eddie Izzard), the man he suspects she’s having an affair with; also on board are producers, flappers, and Louella Parsons (Jennifer Tilly). Bogdanovich’s staging is lively in a superficial way, yet The Cat’s Meow has a famous-names-on-parade facileness. Herrmann gives a performance of bullyragging power. B+

