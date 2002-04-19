Texas Rangers

By Bruce Fretts
Or: Dude, Where’s My Horse? Dawson’s Creek‘s Van Der Beek and That ’70s Show‘s Kutcher are hilariously miscast as young guns who join with the legendary law enforcers to round up cattle-rustling varmints in 1875. With The Practice‘s Dylan McDermott and R&B idol Usher Raymond along for the bumpily edited ride, there isn’t a lone movie star or a believable Texas accent in the whole mild bunch. After gathering theatrical dust on Miramax’s shelves for two years, Rangers is now destined to gather more dust on video-store shelves. D

