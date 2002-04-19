Oxygen B+ type Movie genre Mystery,

Thriller

Some novels you admire for the breadth and sweep of their canvases, others for their exquisitely detailed brushwork. Miller’s gently wrought four-person character study is in the latter category, but no less consequential for its modesty of scale. In her home in the English countryside, an old woman in the final stages of cancer feels her way toward the end of her life as her two adult sons come together to care for her. Some overdrawn life-on-the-fringes-of-showbiz scenes and a counterpoint plot involving an exiled Hungarian playwright aren’t as sure-handed as they should be, but Miller’s depiction of a matriarch’s waning days and twilight thoughts is sensitive enough to mark him as a real talent. B+