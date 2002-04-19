The Last Waltz
The Last Waltz
A
type
- Music
genre
Episode Recaps
Time hasn’t diminished The Band’s uniqueness or mythic mystery, as this luxurious four-CD boxed set documenting the group’s final concert at San Francisco’s Winterland in 1976 demonstrates. Remastered, and featuring a plethora of bonus material not available on the 1978 soundtrack album to the Martin Scorsese film of the same name, it might be described as an embarrassment of riches. A-list guests like Bob Dylan, Neil Young, and Joni Mitchell add to the feeling that The Band went out on a high note. The whole thing leaves us tickled pink, big time. A
The Last Waltz
|type
|
|genre
Comments