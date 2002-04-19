Imagine If: The Cure for TVitis B type Music genre Family Where to watch Close Streaming Options

(Ages 4 and up) Here’s a story tape that takes on a familiar parental nightmare — a TV-addicted child — and turns it into a weird but entertaining dreamscape.

Children’s entertainer Jamie Greenberg has created a young narrator who is gradually weaned from his TV addiction by a three-step process prescribed by an ”imaginologist.” Eventually the boy begins to think on his own and dream fabulous, creative dreams full of creatures with belly buttons on their cheeks and other products of his fevered imagination.

TVitis, with eight accompanying songs, is loud, busy, and full of amateurishly written characters, but its images are potent, its ideas on track. And at least while your kids are listening to ”TVitis,” you know they’re not watching TV. B