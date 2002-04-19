The History of Jazz Volume 2: Dedications A- type Music

Making a grand statement with the leanest of means, Moore, a bassist’s bassist and an increasingly accomplished composer, turns originals, standards, and well-picked obscurities into a showcase for his own massive talents as a player, as well as those of drummer Tom Melito and saxophonist-clarinetist Ken Peplowski. While not as inclusive as its title implies, History proves that when approached with imagination, mainstream jazz can still hold surprises. A-