The Adventures of Pluto Nash D- type Movie

The story of a moon-based nightclub owner (murphy) staving off a hostile Mob takeover, ”The Adventures of Pluto Nash” is set in 2087. And for a while, it seemed like that would be the year the comedy would finally reach theaters. Warner Bros. repeatedly pushed back its opening date, which originally stood at April 2001. (Murphy shot the movie a full year before ”Showtime.”) ”It’s really a film for kids, so the kids should be out of school,” says Underwood (”Mighty Joe Young”) diplomatically, adding that a release last summer would have meant competing against Murphy’s ”Shrek” and ”Dr. Dolittle 2.” Though the supporting cast is impressive — John Cleese plays Murphy’s computerized chauffeur, Pam Grier his gun-toting mother, and Peter Boyle her ex-boyfriend — the most unexpected cameo is from future ex-president Hillary Clinton, who appears on the $10,000 bill. Says Underwood: ”By then it’s only worth a dollar.”