Image zoom The New Guy: Van Redin

The New Guy C+ type Movie

Call it a comedy for the TRL set. ”There’s Something About Mary” cowriter Decter steps behind the camera and into the ever-fertile movie realm of high school. Qualls (”Road Trip”) plays Dizzy, a dorky senior who hatches an unlikely strategy to transform himself from geek to chic: He’ll get himself expelled so he can transfer to another school.

Instead, he ends up in prison, where he meets a master of self-reinvention (Griffin) who teaches him ‘tude. Enter Dushku as the hottie cheerleader who falls for the made-over Dizzy. ”DJ is the movie,” says executive producer John J. Strauss, also a writer on ”Mary.” ”And we know from ‘Road Trip’ that he’s got that elastic ability to play both nerdy and cool. We’ve really tortured him in this role and he’s totally lovable.”