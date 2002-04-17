Image zoom Crush: Simon Mein

Crush (Movie - 2002) C type Movie genre Romance

Crush, about the love and sex lives of three single-gal best friends over 40 in a cozy English village, is one twisted puppy of a demographic-specific romance. Two of the pals — police chief Janine (Imelda Staunton) and doctor Molly (Anna Chancellor) — aren’t just appalled when their American headmistress chum, Kate (Andie MacDowell), embarks on a hot, secret affair with the local church organist (Kenny Doughty), a much younger man who makes Kate v. happy. They’re also damn-it-all vicious about it. Which, as written and directed by John McKay (with no little influence from ”Four Weddings and a Funeral,” in which MacDowell and Chancellor crossed paths), leads to tragedy. Which leads to stupid decisions. And abdominal distress.

For women who smoke and drink like fiends, the trio of pre-owned babes in this weirdly rotten femme-porn romance have awfully good, unwrinkled complexions. Then again, for women in the midst of otherwise v. successful adult lives, these ladies are awfully stupid about love, sex, friendship, menstrual cycles, and the attributes of a good boyfriend or a bad script.