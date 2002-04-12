The Underpants C+ type Stage

When asked to adapt Carl Sternheim’s 1911 dressing-down of the German bourgeoisie, writer-actor Steve Martin reportedly said, ”I like the title.” Here’s hoping you do, too: It’s the biggest titter of the night. Perhaps that’s because nothing feels particularly updated in this farce about a proper housewife whose bloomers ”accidentally” drop in public. The script gawks with adolescent wonder at such issues as female self-determination, and the players are reduced to hysterical types; they even appear to be channeling Martin’s physical shtick—a cheap ploy, considering the show is already trading heavily on his name.