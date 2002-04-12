The Rookie
The Rookie
B+
type
- Movie
As a Texas high school teacher and baseball coach who lives out a childhood dream when he makes it into the major leagues, Dennis Quaid pitches with devotional but ungussied intensity. We know where the extra-inning-length film is going from the first shot of buttercup-sweet sunlight, but something especially clean shines in this American fairy tale, a quality of simplicity that’s almost as hard to achieve in such projects as a middle-aged man’s boyhood dreams. B+
