The Rookie

By Lisa Schwarzbaum
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:59 AM EDT

B+
  • Movie

As a Texas high school teacher and baseball coach who lives out a childhood dream when he makes it into the major leagues, Dennis Quaid pitches with devotional but ungussied intensity. We know where the extra-inning-length film is going from the first shot of buttercup-sweet sunlight, but something especially clean shines in this American fairy tale, a quality of simplicity that’s almost as hard to achieve in such projects as a middle-aged man’s boyhood dreams. B+

  • Movie
  • G
  • 129 minutes
