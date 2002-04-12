It's My F---ing Birthday

By Karen Valby
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:47 AM EDT

Good title, bad novel. Markoe, an original head writer for Late Night With David Letterman, tracks seven miserable birthdays in a single woman’s life. Each dreaded day begins with a mysterious bouquet of flowers from her ex. Each dreaded day ends with a caustic dinner with one or both mean-spirited parents. By her ”fortymmmmppphhh” year, you just want the girl to grow up. The usually funny Markoe can do better; these jokes are clunkers and the writing is flat. On getting lucky: ”That next date we had sex. It was incredibly great. It was like a big, hot, wet, flaming ice-cream sundae. It was sweaty.” It needed another run through the typewriter. C-

