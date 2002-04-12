Clockstoppers D- type Movie

With one flick of a wristwatch, everything in the world freezes, and the teen heroes (Jesse Bradford and Paula Garces) get zapped into ”hypertime,” where they can move about freely. The trouble is, the characters get virtually nothing to do with their newfound power. Before long, the chintzy miracle of hypertime all but drops out of the movie, until it feels like we’re watching a super-early rough cut of Spy Kids in which they haven’t yet gotten around to adding the special effects. Clockstoppers stops time, all right—it stretches 94 minutes into something that feels like infinity. D-