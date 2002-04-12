Blade II

By Matt Diehl
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:09 AM EDT

Soundtracks to Judgment Night and Spawn attempted cutting-edge cool (and failed) by teaming rock with hip-hop or electronica artists; the use of the gimmick for this vampire flick should drive a stake into the heart of the trend. BT’s nondescript grooves sound bloodless next to the Roots’ organic funk, and Danny Saber’s overwrought soundscapes seem to bore MCs Fabolous and Jadakiss. Despite some highlights — Eve adds sass to Fatboy Slim’s bionic bounce — this, er, mostly sucks. C

