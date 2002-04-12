Blade II
Episode Recaps
Soundtracks to Judgment Night and Spawn attempted cutting-edge cool (and failed) by teaming rock with hip-hop or electronica artists; the use of the gimmick for this vampire flick should drive a stake into the heart of the trend. BT’s nondescript grooves sound bloodless next to the Roots’ organic funk, and Danny Saber’s overwrought soundscapes seem to bore MCs Fabolous and Jadakiss. Despite some highlights — Eve adds sass to Fatboy Slim’s bionic bounce — this, er, mostly sucks. C
Blade II
|type
|
|genre
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
Comments