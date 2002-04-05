Tradewinds

By Greg Sandow
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:54 AM EDT

Tradewinds

B+
type
  • Music
genre

Episode Recaps

Elegant R&B in close harmony, from four sisters best known up to now as Anita Baker’s backup group.

Tradewinds

type
  • Music
genre
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com