By Craig Seymour
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:06 AM EDT
Since Beyoncé and assorted company scored their first smash with Wyclef Jean’s kinetic take on ”No, No, No,” it was probably inevitable they’d issue a remix collection. But this hits set, This Is the Remix, largely featuring previously released mixes by Missy Elliott, the Neptunes, house guru Maurice Joshua, and others, is too much, too late. These played-to-death cuts are more suited to retirement than reconsideration.

