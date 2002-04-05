This Is the Remix
Destiny's Child: Kwaku Alston/Corbis Outline
This Is the Remix
C-
type
- Music
Episode Recaps
Since Beyoncé and assorted company scored their first smash with Wyclef Jean’s kinetic take on ”No, No, No,” it was probably inevitable they’d issue a remix collection. But this hits set, This Is the Remix, largely featuring previously released mixes by Missy Elliott, the Neptunes, house guru Maurice Joshua, and others, is too much, too late. These played-to-death cuts are more suited to retirement than reconsideration.
This Is the Remix
|type
|
Comments