REVENGE: A STORY OF HOPE

By Lisa Schwarzbaum
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:55 AM EDT

Revenge: A Story of Hope

B+
A decade after her American father survived a gunshot to the head by a Palestinian terrorist in the Old City of Jerusalem in 1986, Blumenfeld, a staff writer for the Washington Post, embarked on a journey to find the shooter. Her patchwork account is by turns an intimate journal, a treatise on the nature of revenge, and a reporter’s notebook. Understandable personal obsession threatens to bog down the telling with Blumenfeld family minutiae. But the book — an unwieldy catharsis — is, paradoxically, saved by the author’s acute, tolerant interest in the enemy who would have just as soon seen her father dead. B+

Revenge: A Story of Hope

author
