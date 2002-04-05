The Pledge of Allegiance Tour: Live Concert Recording
The Pledge of Allegiance Tour: Live Concert Recording
D
type
- Music
Episode Recaps
If nothing else, this CD from last summer’s tour underlines System of a Down’s superiority to their nu-metal peers. Live renditions of ”Chop Suey!” ”Bounce,” and ”Toxicity” recall the balance of muscle, grace, and intelligence that made System the genre’s first band to win mass appeal and widespread critical acclaim. In contrast, Slipknot, Mudvayne, American Head Charge, and No One remind us why we were suspicious of System’s nu-metal stylings in the first place.
The Pledge of Allegiance Tour: Live Concert Recording
|type
|
Comments