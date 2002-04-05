Music from the Yiddish Radio Project A type Music

From 1930 to 1955, Jewish radio stations tuned out klezmer in favor of Yiddish swing. Most of the aluminum discs were melted into scrap metal during World War II, or forgotten, until documentarians unearthed some 1,000 platters. The resulting Yiddish Radio Project includes such hits as ”Surrey With a Fringe on Top” and commercials for Parkway Cafeteria (”Dishes that have a homemade taste/Be they dairy, meat — or other products we can’t name”). It’s matzo ball soup for the soul.