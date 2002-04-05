IN THE FOREST

By Gillian Flynn
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:55 AM EDT

In the Forest

B+
type
  • Book
genre

In the countryside of western Ireland, young Michen O’Kane is going mad. Skittering along the outskirts of his village, feared by former neighbors, he becomes enchanted by the redheaded Eily, a vivacious young mother. She and her little boy will soon be found murdered in Cloosh Wood. Based on a true story, In the Forest floats in and out of viewpoints: O’Kane recounts his miserable, abused youth; Eily mourns a lost romance. O’Brien, always a lovely stylist, has created a dreamy novel of impulses — both kind and murderous. B+

Episode Recaps

In the Forest

type
  • Book
genre
author
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com