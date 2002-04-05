In the Forest B+ type Book genre Fiction

In the countryside of western Ireland, young Michen O’Kane is going mad. Skittering along the outskirts of his village, feared by former neighbors, he becomes enchanted by the redheaded Eily, a vivacious young mother. She and her little boy will soon be found murdered in Cloosh Wood. Based on a true story, In the Forest floats in and out of viewpoints: O’Kane recounts his miserable, abused youth; Eily mourns a lost romance. O’Brien, always a lovely stylist, has created a dreamy novel of impulses — both kind and murderous. B+