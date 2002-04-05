Face to Face

Josef Woodard
April 05, 2002 at 05:00 AM EST

Face to Face

type
Music
Current Status
In Season
performer
Richard Galliano, Eddy Louiss
Producers
Dreyfus
We gave it a B+

Accordion heroes are rare birds indeed, giving French virtuoso Galliano an air of distinction. He renders exotic whatever he touches, including this duet with organist Eddy Louiss. Mustering up a full-service sound between them, they skillfully traverse things French, Brazilian, jazzy, and tango-esque, all with an infectious attitude, pride, and finesse.

