Everybody's Got a Story
Episode Recaps
Some pop tunes plant themselves in your head after many listens. Others grab you by the throat. Everybody’s Got a Story, the first single from the Canadian’s new CD, is the latter. With its radio-made, acoustic-guitar-based groove, super-catchy chorus, and memorable lyrics about Cherry Cokes and see-through shirts and ”the human condition,” it sounds like a smash. Let’s hope so: The airwaves need more songs this sunny and fun.
Everybody's Got a Story
|type
|
|genre
Comments