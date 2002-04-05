A COLLECTION OF BEAUTIES AT THE HEIGHT OF THEIR POPULARITY
The latest novel from the author of How to Make an American Quilt is a beguiling look at the intersecting lives of a group of San Francisco women in the 1980s. Without firm career paths or life goals, the pretty twentysomething idlers who meet for drinks at the Youki Singe tea lounge are ”weightless and wind-carried,” happily unyielding to any emotion, person, or event. Weaving seamlessly between tales, Otto focuses on the minute connections — a glance, a touch — that suddenly bind these characters to love’s tenuous grasp. But Otto remains just as noncommittal as her subjects. Like the Japanese wood-block prints that are featured throughout the book, her Collection offers a series of subtle, delicate strokes that reveal little of what lies beneath their surface. B
A Collection of Beauties at the Height of Their Popularity
