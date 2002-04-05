Home Chevron Right Article Chevron Right Bela Vista Bela Vista By Greg Sandow Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:49 AM EDT Save FB Tweet ellipsis More Pinterest Mail Email iphone Send Text Message Print Comment Bela Vista B type Music genre Pop, World, Jazz The veteran Brazilian singer and pianist offers her usual suave fusion of pop and jazz — and plays , beguiling rhythmic games with the Rolling Stones’ ”Satisfaction.” Episode Recaps Previous S8 E8 Recap Homeland recap: What the heck is a threnody? By Seija Rankin S7 E12 Recap The Blacklist recap: Murder mystery party By Jodi Walker S5 E7 Recap Outlander recap: It doesn’t hurt a bit to die By Maureen Lee Lenker S5 E7 Recap Better Call Saul recap: Destiny is a raw chicken on a greased ramp By Kat Rosenfield S5 E6 Recap Better Call Saul recap: When push comes to tugboat By Kat Rosenfield S40 E7 Recap Survivor: Winners at War recap: The queen abdicates her throne By Dalton Ross S4 E18 Recap This Is Us season finale recap: Confessions, babies, and a sibling showdown By Amanda Ostuni S3 E9 Recap Masked Singer recap: T-Rex eliminated, revealing huge YouTube star By Rachel Yang S3 E8 Recap The Sinner season finale recap: Into the void By Matt Cabral S3 E3 Recap Westworld recap: Who's inside Charlotte Hale? By James Hibberd S2 E19 Recap A Million Little Things season finale recap: Is everyone on this show cursed? By Ruth Kinane S18 E9 Recap American Idol recap: We head to Hawaii to fill out the Top 20 By Maggie Fremont S18 E7 Recap The Voice recap: Who's still standing after the second night of Battles? By Maggie Fremont S18 E6 Recap The Voice recap: Let the Battles begin By Maggie Fremont S17 E18 Recap NCIS recap: Never con a conman By Sara Netzley S16 E19 Recap Grey's Anatomy recap: Let the hooking up commence By Lincee Ray S15 E13 Recap Supernatural recap: Jack visits the Garden of Eden By Samantha Highfill S10 E14 Recap The Walking Dead recap: Beta's origins confirmed By Nick Romano S1 E5 Recap Devs recap: Blasts from the past By Matt Cabral S1 E4 Recap Little Fires Everywhere recap: The custody battle begins By Meaghan Kirby S1 E3 Recap The Plot Against America recap: Nightmare scenario By Kyle Fowle S1 E10 Recap Star Trek: Picard recap: A hero, resurrected By Nick Schager Next Bela Vista type Music genre Pop World Jazz Advertisement Comments
Comments