TROUBLE EVERY DAY

By Lisa Schwarzbaum
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:47 AM EDT

Trouble Every Day

D+
  • Movie
Hysterical yet humorless, this demented, orgiastically gory vampire/sex parable from French filmmaker Claire Denis stars Beatrice Dalle as a Parisian woman who literally eats her lovers (in graphic detail), and pasty provocateur Vincent Gallo as an American who flies to Paris because he, too, harbors a carnivorous lust. It’s a thin line between sucking face and literally sucking face, but that doesn’t mean you have to walk it.

  • Movie
  • UNRATED
  • 97 minutes
