Trouble Every Day

Hysterical yet humorless, this demented, orgiastically gory vampire/sex parable from French filmmaker Claire Denis stars Beatrice Dalle as a Parisian woman who literally eats her lovers (in graphic detail), and pasty provocateur Vincent Gallo as an American who flies to Paris because he, too, harbors a carnivorous lust. It’s a thin line between sucking face and literally sucking face, but that doesn’t mean you have to walk it.
