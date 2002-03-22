Tishomingo Blues A type Book genre Fiction

Like Dennis Lenahan, Tishomingo’s high-diver hero, Leonard’s latest novel hits its mark with precision. Adding to the degree of difficulty are the disparate elements the author tosses in, as Dennis gets mixed up with the Detroit Mafia (a.k.a. the Outfit), the Dixie Mafia (a.k.a. the Cornbread Cosa Nostra), and a Civil War battle reenactment that turns into a shoot-out between them. It’s all told in beautifully hard-boiled prose; check out this de- scription of how a gangster met his ex-model wife: ”Jerry had picked her out of an auto show, Anne on the carousel with a car she said was all new from its high-concept styling to its heart-stopping performance, Anne dealing out adjectives with a dreamy smile.” Tishomingo is equally dreamy.