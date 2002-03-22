Souljacker B+ type Music

Sort of a depressive Beck, Eels brain trust E (Mark Oliver Everett) mixes disparate signifiers — country guitars, hip-hop drums, classical strings — into artfully skewed tunes, and over the past 10 years he’s built one of modern rock’s most emotionally barbed catalogs. This tribute to all-age alienation cranks up the noise, with PJ Harvey consort John Parish adding industrial swamp-blues flavor. But as per usual, the darkness is strangely joyous. Like the man said: Choose life.