SONG OF THE WATER SAINTS

Gillian Flynn
March 22, 2002 at 05:00 AM EST

Song of the Water Saints

type
Book
Current Status
In Season
author
Nelly Rosario
genre
Fiction
We gave it an A-

In the Dominican Republic at the beginning of the 20th century, Graciela daydreams of a turquoise house and adventures near the edge of the sky. Instead she gets a leaky shack and a baby girl, Mercedes — who ends up in New York City, struggling to raise her absentee daughter’s willful child, Leila. In her debut novel, Rosario effortlessly intermingles three generations of women, dropping unadorned dialogue amid spare and lovely prose. Each character chases love and fulfillment, but the yearning is never overwrought. Desires and despairs are distributed quietly; they glow not like jewels but like well-worn stones.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now