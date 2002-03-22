ROUSE UP OYOUNG MEN OF THE NEW AGE!

Rouse Up O Young Men of the New Age! C type Book genre Fiction Where to watch Close Streaming Options

At the start of this closely autobiographical novel — first published by the Nobel Prize winner in 1986 and just now translated into English — a Japanese writer frets over his brain-damaged teenage son. The kid, nicknamed Eeyore, has been acting up — testing judo kicks on his mom, toying with knives, declaring his father dead. Dad’s response? Composing arid explications of William Blake’s poetry: ”[H]e not only formulates his own unique mythological world based on a tradition that extends from Christianity to esoteric mysticism, he also empowers his mythology to develop….” The novel reads like a writer’s notebook. Its links between life and literature remain abstract and offer only the dimmest glimpse of a story.