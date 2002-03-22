The Hunchback of Notre Dame II B type Movie

Almost all of the original cast members (including Demi Moore, Kevin Kline, and Jason Alexander) are back in this sequel to the 1996 animated hit. Quasi (Hulce) discovers l’amour upon encountering the sweet gamine Madellaine (Hewitt), while a shady circus man (Michael McKean) primes to steal the Parisian cathedral’s precious bell. It’s more kid-friendly than its predecessor, and the less-than-stellar songs and animation are but minor drawbacks to a winsome story line. Here’s a Dame that makes it over the sophomore hump.